One dead, several injured in Union County head-on crash

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is dead, others are injured after a head-on crash on NC 218 in Union County Monday morning, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
UCSO said the crash happened near the 1600 block of NC 218 East. The road is temporarily closed between Old Ferry Road and Crooked Creek Church Road.
No additional information has been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
