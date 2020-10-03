One dead, homicide investigation underway in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide after responding to a ‘shots fired’ call at an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

CMPD said officers responded to the 4000 block of Conway Ave. shortly before 2:05 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has been identified as Jonquil Antoine Thompson, 35. His family has been notified about his death. No word if any suspects are in custody.

This is the 91st homicide in Charlotte so far in 2020.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

