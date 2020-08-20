One dead, another injured after Statesville Ave crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was killed and another person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Thursday morning on Statesville Avenue at Interstate-85.

The crash happened at 7:35 a.m. Two people were taken to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. One died while at the hospital, CMPD confirmed.

Statesville Avenue was closed for hours Thursday while police investigated the crash.

No other information was available.