CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was killed and another person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Thursday morning on Statesville Avenue at Interstate-85.
The crash happened at 7:35 a.m. Two people were taken to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. One died while at the hospital, CMPD confirmed.
Statesville Avenue was closed for hours Thursday while police investigated the crash.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!
No other information was available.
- ‘Together we did it’: Marshville woman gets results cleaning local cemetery
- One dead, another injured after Statesville Ave crash
- Planning to fly? American Airlines will drop flights to these 15 cities in October
- Deputies search for Union County man missing since July 31
- Steve Bannon arrested in border wall fundraising scam