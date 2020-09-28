One dead after early morning pedestrian crash in west Charlotte

A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Monday morning on Sam Wilson Boulevard.

Both direction of Sam Wilson Blvd were closed for several hours while police investigated the incident.

Traffic was detoured onto side streets in the area.

FOX 46 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

