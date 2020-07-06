On this day in 1977 the first ever Bojangles opened in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — It was forty-three years ago when the first famous chicken and biscuits restaurant was built.

According to the North Carolina Museum of History and the NC Natural and Cultural Resources, on July 6, 1977, Jack Fulk and Richard Thomas opened the first Bojangles restaurant in Charlotte.

Today is a fantastic day in history. 🍗#OnThisDay in 1977, the first ever @Bojangles opened in Charlotte, North Carolina! 👏 pic.twitter.com/nF9TMF3C6F — NCmuseumhistory (@NCmuseumhistory) July 6, 2020

The extremely popular chicken fast-food chain was once a ‘quick service restaurant’ with no seating. After its first franchise in 1978, more locations popped up quickly across the state.

In 2008, Bojangles was named to Wall Street’s “25 Franchise High Performers.”

Bojangles has more than 700 locations in 11 states and Washington D.C. More than 300 locations are in North Carolina.