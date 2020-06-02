On the first official day of hurricane season, the third Tropical Depression forms off the coast of Mexico

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- On this official first day of Atlantic hurricane season, things continue to be active in the tropics.

The third Tropical Depression formed in the Bay of Campeche off the coast of Mexico late Monday afternoon. It will likely become Tropical Storm Cristobal by Tuesday.

This system is forecast to meander over the Bay of Campeche most of this week, before possibly taking a turn north and toward the U.S. Gulf coast this weekend.

