On 25th anniversary of Million Man March, Black men come together to uplift, empower, encourage voting in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s been 25 years since the Million Man March in Washington and here in Charlotte, men are walking in their own march to celebrate.

Thousands of men came together in Washington for moral support and the men, women and children in Charlotte did the same on Friday. They say as our country faces some of the toughest hardships, unity is important.

“This is the legacy march. We are talking about a legacy march. 25th anniversary of the Million Man March and a lot of people still don’t know what it is,” said Larry Mims, a DJ with Charlotte’s Power 98 FM. “We have a whole generation, men and women who don’t know what it is.”

In 1995, Black men came together at the national mall in Washington D.C. to uplift each other. The point?

To convey a different message about Black men.

“We don’t want people to think we’re just coming in the weekend and we forgot about them so we will just say this is the anniversary of the Million Man March and stand up for what they stood for 25 years ago,” Mims said.

He says they’re coming together on Beatties Ford Road with the same ideas from 1995. They chose Beatties Ford because a number of unsolved murders and violent incidents have happened there this year.

“Some of the things we need to address are injustices in the neighborhoods. Also, the killing of each other and this is a food dessert when you talk about what we’re dealing with legit groceries and organic food items,” Mims said.

The group also empowers and supports each other. Mims says he came out early to encourage other Black men to vote.

“We are definitely out here promoting to get out and vote. Early voting has already started and a lot of people are getting ready. So we think our voice is getting heard.”

Sheriff Garry McFadden joined the march and spent time preaching messages of unity and promoting peace within the community.

“I remember the Black men in my community just being called to action at that time. I feel a sense of that today, right now,” one attendee told FOX 46.

The dozens of men, women and children marched into the community, led by a sense of responsibility to one another.

“We had a goal to better our community, to be men, to stand up for families, you know understand our role.”

