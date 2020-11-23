Olivia Culpo teams up with Charlotte surgeon to raise awareness about endometriosis

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – “I’m still healing,” said Oliva Culpo, 28, over the weekend during an Instagram live video from her home. She invited Dr. Smitha Vilasagar to join to help answer questions about the disorder after receiving so many since her procedure.

Culpo is opening up about her painful experience with endometriosis and minimally invasive surgery to remove the endometriosis.

The attention on the condition is exactly what Dr. Vilasagar wants.

“It’s been incredible. I’ve been working for years to spread this education and awareness,” explained Vilasagar. Vilasagar specializes in a minimally invasive laparoscopic procedure to find and remove endometriosis. She spoke with FOX 46 before heading into the operating room for four endometriosis procedures.

The pelvic condition can lead to disruptions in daily activities, painful periods, and fertility complications due to inflammation.

“Many of the symptoms worsen around the time of cycle and we know with pain that severe it can spread to other times of the month and really every day,” said Vilasagar. She goes on to say that when some of her patients reach her office they have spent years searching for a diagnosis and planning their lives around their periods.

Culpo was one of those patients searching for a diagnosis because endometriosis can only be diagnosed with a biopsy.

“Olivia basically felt the same way and very generously is using her platform to share this news,” Vilasagar said. “It’s been really well received by people from all over the world. While I can’t give medical advice I’m trying to continue education and the social media platforms are the best way to do this.”

The road to receiving a diagnosis is often long and tough for those women searching for answers.

Andrea Dell spent about two years visiting with almost every doctor she could get an appointment with, all because of the pain.

“I couldn’t even pick up my daughter. It just showed up out of the blue,” Dell explained.

Lots of Googling and late nights searching the internet led her to Vilasagar’s office. Dell says she and her husband, Bobby, felt like they had hope after leaving the first appointment.

The Huntersville mother logs dozens and dozens of miles running marathons and coaches others on how to do the same. The pain would often keep her from lacing up her running shoes or force her to take more breaks than she normally would.

“When I met Dr. V I was 37-years-old. If this was the path my life was going to continue on I didn’t want to do it. So to have someone give me my life back and come back better, faster, and stronger it really was a miracle,” said Dell who knows that her life changed because of the surgery.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Every woman is different and Vilasagar says it is best to talk to your doctor about your symptoms. She hopes the conversation around the condition continues to get louder.

Vilasagar’s message to women living in pain? “There is hope. I want you to be optimistic,” she said.

There is always a chance endometriosis can reoccur.

“When you have that kind of pain you usually don’t forget that and you want to help another woman or other women so they don’t have to go through all of it,” Vilasagar said.

Dr. Vilasagar practices at Atrium Health’s Women’s Center for Pelvic Health. You can follow her on Instagram here, @drvilasagar_endosurgeon.

Latest headlines from FOX 46