Olde Meck Brewery founder: COVID-19 restrictions ‘very dangerous,’ ‘public health issue’ to businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– The founder of the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery said in April, during the Stay at Home Order, that COVID-19 restrictions were “very dangerous” and a “public health issue” – to businesses.

“I’m a little bit frustrated,” said OMB founder John Marrino in a podcast interview with Charlotte City Council Member Tariq Bokhari. “Because, it’s very dangerous; the longer this goes on the less people are going to make it out the other end. And it’s people’s livelihoods. And that is a public health issue.”

The interview was broadcast on Bokhari’s “Fintech Moshpit” podcast, which was posted online on April 21.

The conversation sheds light on why Marrino may have decided to move forward with Mecktoberfest, which drew hundreds of people with no masks or social distancing.

“The hysteria around this has maybe gotten us a little too far removed from perhaps the best way to handle it,” Marrino said at the time.

In the interview, Marrino said he would follow health guidelines and recommendations if allowed to reopen, expressing frustration that people couldn’t drink a beer at his outdoor beer garden but could shop at the grocery store, which he called “one of the most dangerous places in town…because there’s no possibility of social distancing.”

“If somebody gives us guidelines on what are good practices, the medical community on the social distancing, I think as a responsible business person we can manage that,” Marrino said. “I can control the number of people that come into my establishment. I can control the number of people who enter my beer garden. I can control how many people get in line at my beer to order a beer and how far apart they stand.”

But two weeks ago, nobody was controlling the number of beer drinkers allowed inside Mecktoberfest, which saw hundreds of people pack the outdoor beer garden, despite the governor’s order restricting outdoor gatherings to 50 people.

Since May, there have been at least eight 311 complaints against OMB for large public gatherings.

“If we don’t open back up, you can’t survive losing 75 percent of your revenue and continue to operate a business. You just can’t,” he said at the time.

He said the lockdown was “blowing a huge hole in our finances” and would set them back “a couple” years, despite their strong financial position.

He said the Paycheck Protection Program loan “is helping” to “bridge the gap.”

“When is the time to get back to at least some semblance of normalcy?,” the founder of Charlotte’s largest brewery lamented.

He also claimed: “young people aren’t getting sick.”

“People in their 20s, 30s, and 40s, aren’t getting sick,” he said.

At the time he said that, in a case that made national headlines, Broadway actor Nick Cordero was fighting for his life in the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The 41-year-old, who had no pre-existing health conditions, according to his wife, died in July.

“Did we know back in April that people under 40 were at risk for COVID-19?,” FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant asked.

“Absolutely we knew,” said North Carolina Nurses Association president Dr. Dennis Taylor. “We knew all age groups were at risk for contracting the virus.”

Dr. Taylor says while young people recover faster, they can spread it to more vulnerable populations. He says the largest group in North Carolina that contracting the virus today are 25 to 49-year-olds.

