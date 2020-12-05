Oklahoma woman says she was pawn in NC Boys and Girls Club hack

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– An Oklahoma woman says she is a victim, and a pawn, in a scheme to defraud the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland County out of tens of thousands of dollars, a FOX 46 investigation found.

“They just said, ‘You can’t tell nobody,’” said a woman, who lives in Midwest City, Okla., nearly Oklahoma City.

FOX 46 is following the money trail after the email for the Boys and Girls Club in Shelby hacked.

Cybercriminals made off with nearly $60,000, according to police. The money trail, identified through a police report, led to Oklahoma. In a joint-investigation with our sister station KFOR in Oklahoma City, we tracked down the woman who, according to Shelby Police, cashed fraudulent checks using the non-profit’s account.

We agreed to hide her identity because she is afraid of the hackers who know who she is. Inside her home, she told consumer reporter Adam Sider that she’s also a victim.

“Oh God. It just breaks my hurt,” the woman said when told the money had been stolen from the Boys and Girls Club. “Horrible.”

Following The Money

The woman’s version of what happened is this: She received a text message on her phone telling her to call a number. When she did, she was told she won a “grand prize” for a popular national sweepstakes contest and would receive money and a Mercedes.

“Were you excited?,” asked Snider.

“Well yeah,” the woman said.

The only issue, she was told, was she had to pay $16,000 in “taxes.” She says she was given access to a bank account and instructed to take out $5000 in cash.

She was told to wrap the cash in newspaper or magazines, which she didn’t have. Instead, she wrapped the money in Christmas wrapping paper and mailed it to an address given to her by the cyber criminals.

“They’re basically trying to hide it from the US Postal Service as it goes through the mail-scanning equipment,” said Charlotte cybersecurity expert Theresa Payton with Fortalice Solutions.

The former white Housechief information officer under President George W. Bush says these types of sophisticated schemes often originate out of Eastern Europe or Russia. Hackers recruit unknowing victims using a rouse – like a job or a sweepstakes win – to help move stolen money around.

“Based on what we know right now, it sounds like a money laundering, fraudster-meets-money mule type of scheme,” said Payton. “They need a human being to go to an ATM, or to cash a check, or to deposit a check and that’s when the money mules, most times, they have no idea they’re often being victimized.”

Payton has studied these types of crimes for decades and says they are more common than you’d think.

“I wish I could tell you that this doesn’t happen often but it happens all the time,” she said. “It breaks my heart.”

Back in Oklahoma, the Midwest woman who became an unwitting “money mule” is also upset that she got caught up in a scheme to steal money from kids.

“It seems cliché,” she said of the phony sweepstakes prize she was promised but never received, “but if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

The woman never reported the incident to her local police and officers, contacted by KFOR, were unaware of the situation. The Shelby Police Department is investigating the hack. The Boys and Girls Club say the money stolen will be reimbursed through its bank’s fraud protection program.

The non-profit is working with police and tightening its security protocols, the president said.

Protecting Yourself

Cyber criminals often prey on emotions and anyone can become a victim, Payton says. Here are some ways you can protect yourself and your wallet:

Watch out for red flags: If someone asks you to act quickly, do something out of the norm, or not tell anybody, those are signs it is likely a scam.

You will never be asked to pay “taxes” in cash: If you “win” a car, or boat, or a sweepstakes, a “dead giveaway” it is a scam, according to Payton, is if you’re asked to send cash back. Leave it to the IRS to collect taxes from you.

Do your homework: Research companies through the Better Business Bureau. Do an online search for the company’s phone number, website or a message in quotes with a comma and the word “scam” or “fraud” next to it to see if anyone else has reported them.

If you have been victimized: Call your bank immediately and report scams to the FBI through www.ic3.gov

Boys and Girls Club Response

Board president Jack Weller previously provided FOX 46 with the following statement:

“For more than 50 years, the safety and protection of the youth we serve and the responsible stewardship of resources entrusted to us by donors have been our absolute number one priorities. Recently, Boys & Girls Club of Cleveland County learned of unauthorized activity in the Club’s bank account. No funds will be lost by the Club as the financial institution’s fraud department investigates further.

Upon learning this, the Club acted immediately by contacting the proper authorities to investigate this serious matter further. In addition, our Board of Directors has initiated an immediate and rigorous evaluation of all management policies and procedures to determine this discrepancy and further strengthen and safeguard the organization’s finances and operations as we go forward.

Boys & Girls Club of Cleveland County will cooperate fully with authorities involved in the investigation and will withhold further comment until the process is complete.” – Jack Weller, Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland County Board President