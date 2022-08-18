BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – There is a happy ending to report at the end of a 911 call from a nervous father.

According to officials at the Chagrin Valley Dispatch Center, back in July, a call came into their Brecksville facility from a man reporting his wife’s water broke and she was having consistent contractions.

Courtesy: Chagrin Valley Dispatch Center

Dispatcher Megan Gallagher sprung into action.

Gallagher walked the nervous father through instructions to help deliver the child.

Courtesy: Chagrin Valley Dispatch Center

The delivery and call took less than 8 minutes, according to a Facebook post from the dispatch center.

At the end of the call, officials say, the sweet sound of cheering parents could be heard.

Gallagher has been awarded the Chagrin Valley Dispatch Center “Stork Pin.”

Officials explain the pin is specifically reserved for those dispatchers who successfully aid in the delivery of a baby and this is the first pin awarded to a dispatcher at the Chagrin Valley center.

The baby was a boy. No word on a name.

Way to go, Megan!