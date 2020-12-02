Officials warn that despite COVID-19 vaccine, more restrictions could come in dangerous winter months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- North Carolina is expecting its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks, but officials are warning everyone it could be a long winter before the virus is defeated.

“Don’t give up now. We have to work together,” Governor Roy Cooper said during a Tuesday news conference.

The state will be shipped a limited supply of the vaccine once it is approved by the FDA. Front line health care workers are expected to be the first recipients.

It could take months before the majority of the population will be eligible for vaccinations.

“Having a vaccine within reach is a huge achievement, but it’s not a quick fix. It will take several months before everyone can get a vaccine,” said Dr. Many Cohen, Secretary of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Those months could potentially be deadly.

A projection from the University of Washington shows North Carolina could have nearly 10,000 additional deaths between December and the end of March. The projection model shows more deaths could occur if restrictions are lifted.

Cooper said at a press conference Tuesday that “all options are on the table,” referring to new restrictions being put in place.

“With hope so close to the horizon, we have to keep using the tools that we know can slow the spread of the virus to help save lives during the next few months,” said Cooper.

Cooper said the vaccine will be free to everyone, regardless of whether or not they have health insurance.

