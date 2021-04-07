CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Officials in several counties in the Charlotte area are issuing a warning concerning rabid animals on the loose. It comes as several cases of rabies have been reported across Mecklenburg, Gaston and Cleveland counties over the past few weeks.

CMPD’s Animal Care and Control say we could start to see an uptick in rabies cases as the warmer weather moves in.

“Mostly we get calls about raccoons because that’s one of the top carriers of rabies,” said Melissa Knicely, who works with Animal Care and Control.

Knicely is warning people to take care and protect themselves and their pets from wild animals who may have rabies.

“As soon as we see the temperature rise, people are out doing yard work or going to the greenways and there’s a lot of interaction and possibilities for them to interact with wildlife,” Knicely said.

The latest case was in the Shady Oak Court Community in Mint Hill. Two dogs were exposed just this week. Both are okay now.

Last year, 15 rabies cases were reported.

Mating season upon and with more people outside enjoying the nice weather, there’s a greater chance of people interacting with wildlife.

“It’s not uncommon for people to find babies of wildlife and think that they’re abandoned or they’re hurt or sick and want to touch them, but that’s a big no no,” Knicely said. “The last thing that you want to do is put your hands on any type of wildlife.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

If you see something say something. Signs to look out for include seeing animals–like raccoons–out during the day. They may be walking, pacing back and forth, or breathing heavily.

Knicely says although the animal may look cute, it’s best to stay away. She also reminds owners to keep their pet vaccinated.

“If you’ve not been wanting to go because you’re afraid of not going into an office, then never fear. You can still go get your pet updated and if you have a problem them let them know that you prefer to stay in your.”

If you do suspect an animal is infected with rabies, stay away from it and call 311 for help. Click here to learn more about how to keep you and your pet safe. Click here to learn more about low-cost rabies shots and microchipping.