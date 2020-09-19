Officials searching for suspected serial arsonist in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A suspected serial arsonist has struck again in Shelby and authorities are working to make an arrest.

A fire investigator says motive and patterns are the key to figuring out who’s setting these fires, arsonists set fires in the same way that works best for them but what makes them so dangerous is you never know when or where it will happen next.

“People definitely in the neighborhoods need to be concerned, they need to look out for one another, they need to do neighborhood watches and just be very vigilant because some of these arsonists they usually don’t stop,” fire and arson consultant Robert Rappaport said.

Investigators believe two recent fires in west Shelby were the work of a serial arsonist who has been setting fires for months.

“Maybe we look at bars that are closing down around that time. Maybe we try to find what’s going on around that time. Maybe someone’s just getting off work and sets fires after they get off work. These are just examples of possibilities investigators are going to look at,” said Rappaport.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, the screen of a home on Graham Street was ripped open and trash was set on fire. The man living there saw the amber glow and put the fire out while his family was asleep. A short time later a trash can was set on fire in an empty lot on Oak Street.

“Whether that’s a certain incendiary device whether it’s a way of setting the fire, maybe it’s a specific location that they feel comfortable or maybe it’s the motive that’s driving them in the first place.”

All things fire investigators are working to figure out. They believe the suspect may live in the area, as the fires have all happened within a few blocks.

“A high percentage of arsonists actually return to the scene whether as an onlooker or watching from another location. Usually a high percentage within 24 hours,” Rappaport said.

Neighbors are encouraged to be vigilant and to echo the Fire Chief whose house was also set on fire: Make sure your smoke alarms work and have batteries, and that you have a plan to get out in case of emergency.

