Officials say Huntersville gas leak may have been ‘significantly underestimated’

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s been more than two months since hundreds of thousands of gallons of gas began leaking from the Colonial Pipeline in Huntersville.

The company says around 272,000 gallons leaked out, but it is possible that estimated number was way too low.

State officials now say that number was, in their words, ‘significantly underestimated.’

The Monday night meeting could shed some light on the efforts of Colonial, but also what the state has been doing to address what seems to be a growing problem that has already become one of the biggest ever cleanups in the state.

The cleanup itself has been happening for three months now and, by most indications, shows no real sign of stopping.

Earlier this month, the State Department of Environmental Quality issued a statement on the leak saying that the leak could be worse than what was initially reported.

Specifically, they believe it’s bigger than the 272,000 gallons that was estimated because, at last check, they were still removing 3,000 to 5,000 gallons a day from the site.

Colonial Pipeline says that number went with the data they had at the time, but say they will revise that number.

The DEQ has said they want more remediation, monitoring and reports. Both the state and Colonial say they’ve been in contact with one another since the leak was discovered.

Colonial says, last weekend, they removed the piece of pipe that had the leak for analysis. They say they have also offered some people living nearby a ‘temporary relocation’.

The company also says they already put in a permanent repair, but have taken the pipe out for analysis to figure out ‘why’ the leak happened.

The final phase is happening over the next couple of weeks and then after that, they plan to address the environmental impact. They also say they have not had any gas show up in water wells.

FOX 46 did reach out to several neighbors who are nearby to the pipeline. They have had their home lives affected by the leak, in some cases, tremendously. We know several of them now have legal representation.

