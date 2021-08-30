Officials say heat lamp keeping snakes warm caused Charlotte apartment fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Officials are ruling a fire that happened at The Park at Ferentino Apartment Homes accidental. They say it started around 5:20 Monday morning from a malfunctioning heating lamp used to keep reptiles warm.

Marquise Reid is the renter’s best friend. He spoke with Rico earlier by phone before he knew about the fire.

“It is a blessing in disguise. It was also weird at the same time, because, you know, we never had any issues of heat problems or anything with the reptiles,” Reid said. “I was telling Rico that everything is fine everything is taken care of and lo and behold, an hour later we’re totally upside down now.”

Officials say the fire was an accident that started from a heating lamp used to keep reptiles warm and Rico owned two ball pythons that are still unaccounted for. Reid says when he stopped by last night he didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary.

With Rico still out of the loop about what happened Reid is figuring out how to tell him about his apartment and two snakes.

“He had those snakes for a while now. So it’s just so ironic now that he’s not home for one night, you know, it’s set on fire it just doesn’t make sense to me,” Reid said. “Hopefully they got hot enough and escaped to another part of the house but other than that, I don’t see any recovery for the snakes right now,” Reid said.

Officials say no one was hurt during the fire. They estimate the damage to be around $150,000. Rico will be placed in a temporary apartment until his apartment is repaired.

“That’s my best friend. So we can only go up from here we’re gonna go up from here,” Reid said.