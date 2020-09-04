Officials cracking down on boaters, planning extra patrols ahead of Labor Day weekend

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Local officials are cracking down on boaters ahead of Labor Day weekend and preparing for a busy few days out on Lake Norman.

So far this year, four people have drowned and there have been numerous accidents. Officers just want everyone to stay safe.

“A person that I know was renting a boat. There’s a big sign that said rocks. They didn’t even pay attention, they drove right across it and tore the bottom of the motor up. That’s the same kind of scenario that on a hard jolt could throw someone out of the boat and get someone hurt,”

So far this summer, there has been 26 accidents on Lake Norman, killing four people. Officers say none of the victims were wearing life vests and either drugs or alcohol were involved.

“It is up from last year. We contribute a lot of that to the increased activity out here on the lake and because of COVID, people are not able to go on vacations,” Sgt. Brandon Lyon said.

But North Carolina Wildlife is cracking down this holiday weekend, especially on drunk boaters.

“We will have increased patrols. You will see a higher saturation of officers. We’re going to try our best to make sure everyone goes home safe this weekend,” said Sgt. Lyon. “People get hurt and so, water is serious. It’s a serious matter so, it can be a lot of fun but it can be very dangerous as well.”

One fisherman says a big problem he sees are boaters not respecting space or paying attention.

“I was running my boat up the lake and literally just got over the bank and stopped because there was 15 to 20 boats coming in one direction all lined up parallel beside each other almost like racing down the lake and it’s not necessary. It’s really not.”

He says they want people to have fun, so if you’re going to drink have a designated driver and always wear a life vest.