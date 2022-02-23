RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child and a grandmother died in a Raleigh condo fire on Wednesday morning, fire officials confirmed to CBS 17.

According to authorities, a fire broke out in a unit at a condo complex in the 4600-block of Grinding Stone Drive, which is just off E. Millbrook Road, around 1:15 a.m.

A child and a grandmother did not survive the fire. Two other children and their mother were able to get out (Photo: CBS 17)

A child and a grandmother did not survive the fire. Two other children and their mother were able to get out (Photo: Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

A child and a grandmother did not survive the fire. Two other children and their mother were able to get out (Photo: Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

A child and a grandmother did not survive the fire. Two other children and their mother were able to get out (Photo: Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

According to officials at the scene, five people were in the home – two adults and three children – when the fire broke out.

A child and a grandmother did not survive the fire. Two other children and their mother were able to get out. The three who managed to escape have been taken to WakeMed where they’re all expected to survive, officials said.

The fire remains under investigation and investigators have not yet determined the cause.

The identities of the family members have not been released at this time.

CBS 17 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as it develops.