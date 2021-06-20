Officials: 9-month-old child drowns in bathtub in North Carolina

PINK HILL — Lenoir County Sheriff’s officials said a 9-month-old child drowned in a bathtub Sunday afternoon.

Officials said at approximately 2 p.m., Lenoir County Emergency Medical Services responded to a 911 call from 5258 Murphy Road in Pink Hill in reference to a child not breathing. EMS arrived and found the child had drowned in a bathtub inside the home.

Family members and EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive the child.

“Any loss of a child is a terrible tragedy, especially on a special event such as Father’s Day,” Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family for their loss.”

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a full investigation of the incident to determine if there was any criminal wrongdoing; the LCSO is not releasing the name of the victim or the family until the investigation is complete.