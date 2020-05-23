Officer-involved shooting in Salisbury

A suspect is in the hospital as a result of an officer-involved shooting that started from a domestic disturbance, officials say.

Police responded to calls regarding a domestic disturbance at a residence in Salisbury located at 1435 Dunns Mountain Church Road. The caller said a man was angry, tearing up the house, and fired several shots and had five guns inside the home, the police report indicated.

Officers arrived and continued to hear shot being fired inside the home. After establishing a perimeter officers were able to negotiate the release of six people within the home.

Roads in the area were shut down and an ensuing conversation with the suspect, who is not being identified, was established. The suspect repeatedly ignored officers requests and at one point fired shots in the direction of the deputies. A Special Response team then responded by firing shots, striking the suspect, who suffered significant injuries, and was tranposrted to the hospital.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

