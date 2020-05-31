Officer in Louisiana apologizes for ‘immature’ Facebook post about protesters

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A police officer in Louisiana has acknowledged writing what he now calls a “joke” on social media about recent demonstrators rallying across the country against the death of numerous African American men and woman by police actions.

“You don’t see them burning the unemployment office or the food stamp office,” Officer Dustin Landreneau wrote on Facebook.

Landreneau later deleted the post, but it had already gone viral. In a statement to KLFY, he offered an apology:

“It was an immature post that I should have never done. I realized how stupid it was and immediately deleted it from Facebook. I am deeply sorry for putting it. This is not my character to do such a thing, but it happened. I will be the first to admit I was wrong, and it was no the time to joke as the post was intended. I am not in any way racist or chose race over decision in job nor life. Please accept my apology for the immature post.”

Police Chief Rollie Cantu called the Facebook post “insensitive and hurtful.” He said those words are not a representation of himself or the other “fine men and women” of the Breaux Bridge Police Department.

“I am deeply disappointed, this should have never happened.” Cantu said. “He should be embarrassed. He is very embarrassed.”

Landreneau has been placed on leave pending an internal investigation. His Facebook account was also apparently deleted.

Cantu said he will meet with the department civil service department Monday morning at 9 a.m. to discuss Landreneau’s future with the police department.