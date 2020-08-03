Officer fatally shoots person during reported domestic assault in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was killed Sunday in an officer-involved shooting in Mooresville while authorities were investigating a reported domestic assault.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, August 2 in the 200 block of Heritage Place.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, officers responded to a residence for a reported domestic assault when shots broke out and one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet been released.

The SBI is investigating this deadly incident, per protocol, and remains at the scene.