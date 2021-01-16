Officer and a Neighbor: CMPD rounds up rowdy bike riders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In FOX 46’s ‘Officer and a Neighbor’, CMPD is rounding up a bunch of rowdy bike riders that have been causing a disruption in Uptown and South End.

About a year ago CMPD started seeing disturbing videos surface on social media of hot rod bike riders weaving dangerously in and out of traffic, including one who played chicken and just missed hitting on oncoming CATS bus head-on.

CMPD officer Derek Weber and Brad Gillette have been recognized as Officers of the Month for their work cracking down on the nuisance bikers who had been hassling drivers and pedestrians. Officer Weber says they could be considered a gang.

“By definition you could probably call it a gang, but they don’t have a name or anything,” he said.

Gillette says the bikes make it even harder to pin them down.

“Since they’re on bikes it does make them a lot harder to catch,” says Gillette.

The bikers are so brazen one popped a wheelie in front of police and crashed into the cruiser.

“Now, they’re escalating into assaults thefts even robberies.”

CMPD says several arrests have been made and 18 riders have been identified, with most of them being juveniles.

“Since we’ve started focusing on Uptown and South End, the bikers have move into the Beatties Ford Road-LaSalle area,” Officer Weber said.