NWS confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in SC Tuesday

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in South Carolina as severe storms pummeled the area Tuesday.

Preliminary results from the NWS damage survey indicated that an EF-2 tornado moved from southeast Chester County into western Lancaster County Tuesday evening with maximum sustained winds at about 115mph.

A second tornado was confirmed in Chester County, this one an EF-1 with max wind speeds of 100 mph. The path was about five miles, touching down south of Chester.

No injuries reported in the storms.