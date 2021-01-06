Numbers drawn in $447 million Mega Millions jackpot

(WJW)– The Mega Millions jackpot was at $447 million when the winning numbers were drawn Tuesday night. The cash option is $339.6 million.

The winning numbers are 20, 43, 51, 55 and 57, with the Mega Ball 4.

The Powerball jackpot is up to $410 million with the next drawing Wednesday night.

