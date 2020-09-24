NTSB report on Earnhardt Jr. plane crash confirms findings from previous FOX 46 investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- An official report says pilot error is to blame for the fiery plane crash involving NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family in NC last year.

In their final report, the NTSB identified some of the same problems a FOX 46 investigation uncovered last year: That the plane was traveling too fast and ran out of runway, and that proper procedures were not followed, as the final approach was unstable and the pilots knew it.

“It appears to be an indictment and a severe rebuke of those pilots decision making in their attempt to land this airplane,” said Robert Katz, a commercial airline pilot and certified flight instructor with nearly 40 years of experience.

Katz reviewed the findings for FOX 46. He says the plane descended nearly three times faster than is permitted and says the decision to land at Elizabethton was questionable, considering nearby tri-cities had a runway 3,000 feet longer and would have been a safer option.

“This all goes to the planning and preparation of the pilots operating the airplane,” Katz said.

We’re also getting our first look at photos investigators took from the crash site.

“They are very lucky to be alive by the appearance of the wreckage. It’s a miracle that they were able to get that door open so everyone could have escaped. That door problem came within millimeters of being jammed and trapping everyone on board,” Katz said.

Moments after the crash, smoke began to fill the plane, then flames. Both escape doors refused to budge until the last second, and just after Earnhardt Jr., his wife and their 15-month old daughter all escaped with only minor injuries, the plane erupted in a blaze.

“By all appearances, this incident was almost entirely preventable,” Katz said.

It’s unclear why the plane was going so fast. The NTSB report says there was nothing wrong with the plane.

At this time, we also don’t know if the pilots will face any sanctions, but Katz believes it’s likely, saying it appears the pilots used poor judgment.

