Novant: ICU capacity “strained” following Thanksgiving surge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hospital resources are strained following a large post-Thanksgiving surge of COVID-19 patients, according to a Novant Health doctor.

“With this surge, it’s been so large,” said Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant. “W have had to use a good portion of our hospital beds, including our ICU beds.”

As cases go up, intensive care units are filling up and doctors are calling this a “critical” month. If current trends continue, Charlotte’s ICU beds could be full by January, according to a study. Recently, the New York Times found several intensive care units at Charlotte-area hospitals already at, or near, full capacity during the week of Dec. 4-10.

“This most recent surge has seen younger patients that tended to be in regular hospital rooms not needing ventilators but needing to be in the hospital,” said Priest. “So, there’s been some shift in that, which has saved us from having to use every one of our ICU beds.”

Since “day one” of the pandemic, Novant has been planning for a worst-case surge of 10 times its normal patient volume. If its ICU’s fill up, Priest says hospital beds at its other facilities can be used.

Patients and staff can be moved to other locations if needed. Each day, the number of beds, supplies, and ventilators are tracked. Predictive models forecast what hospital conditions will look like two weeks out so officials can plan ahead.

Right now, Novant is bracing for another holiday surge.

“Right now we have the capacity to care for those patients,” said Priest. “Help us out by being socially distant, masking, washing hands, staying home, not traveling, not gathering in large groups.”

“As the virus spreads,” he added, “those resources become more and more strained.”

