Novant Health vaccinates over 2,000 people, most being CMS teachers 65+ at Spectrum Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – As the race to get more people vaccinated continues in Mecklenburg County, the Charlotte Hornets offered their facility to do it.

The rain didn’t stop people from showing up for their first dose of the COVID vaccine on Saturday.

Spectrum Center served as a mass vaccination site for Novant Health from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and more than 2,240 people received their first shot.

Appointments filled up in less than 24 hours and half of them were by CMS workers.

“What we see is there is still a great demand for people to get appointments,” John Howard, an organizer with Novant Health said. “We still have people today who have appointments today who have appointments that ain’t happening until April or May.”

It took Novant Health, the Charlotte Hornets, and CMS a week to plan this mass vaccination for teachers 65 and older and those who qualify to get it right now.

“We know that by working together it can help reduce that gap in certain populations mainly black and brown families,” Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston said. “It also gives us an opportunity to provide the vaccine to our employees who are 65 and older.”

Andy Brightwell was one patient who got the shot. Nurses in masks with pom-poms congratulated people on their way out.

“It was very seamless, very professional, got in and out very quickly,” Brightwell said.

Novant doesn’t know how many doses it will receive for its next vaccinations but preparations are already underway.

“We’re working on ways today to think about how we can make that access easily available for you,” Howard said. “How can we reach out to some of these small events and schools to make sure they’re getting the vaccine?”

Patients who received their shot Saturday will return for a second one in three weeks. The state opens up for educators and support staff like principals, childcare providers and bus drivers starting February 24th.