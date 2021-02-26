Novant Health to host vaccine clinics over weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Novant Health will host two pop-up vaccine clinics in Charlotte over the weekend.

McClintock Middle School will help around 150 people in Group 2 get their second doses, while nearly 150 educators will get their first dose.

At the same time, Park Expo will take on 3,700 community members in Group 2 looking to get their second dose.

Officials with Novant Health explained these sites are for those who already have appointments, and anyone showing up to the site without an appointment will be asked to schedule one for a later time.

So far, the organization has fully vaccinated 41,000 individuals, while working with low supply and high demand.

“We want to ensure anyone 65 and older who has an appointment scheduled further out can get to an earlier available appointment. So, we have some internal work to make that happen,” explained Nikki Nissen, RN, MRN with Novant Health.

The organization is also waiting on the green light from the FDA on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. They’re hoping if approved Friday, North Carolina could see doses roll in as early as next week.”

“Once the emergency authorization is granted, typically the allocation follows,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer Dr. Rebecca Bean. “We are planning for next week but we don’t know exactly when it will happen nor how many doses we will receive.”