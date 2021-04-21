Novant Health seeking vaccine clinic volunteers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Novant Health is looking for dedicated volunteers to assist at multiple vaccine clinics.

Volunteer Programs Coordinator, Tonya Robinson, said as more people get vaccinated, the less volunteers are making their way in.

“If you’ve already been vaccinated, you know what it’s like to receive the vaccine and can offer comfort to someone else.”

Volunteers can come in as early as 6 a.m. and work the parking lot, escort/chaperone patients or even be an exit cheerleader.

Robinson is hoping to fill 30 volunteer positions at the East Independence Boulevard vaccination site, but there’s room for helping hands in other locations:

East Mecklenburg (6070 East Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28212) is open Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Freedom Drive (3149 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208) is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Huntersville (17220 Northcross Drive, Suite 110, Huntersville, NC 28078) is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Salisbury (J.F. Hurley YMCA 828 Jake Alexander Blvd. W Salisbury, NC 28147) is open from Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you’re interested in volunteering, visit, www.armsagainstcovid.com.