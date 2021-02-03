2 seriously injured in stabbing on CATS bus, police search for armed suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center was on lockdown Wednesday after CMPD said two people were seriously injured nearby in a stabbing on a CATS bus.

A search for someone who was spotted outside near the hospital with a knife is underway.

A source told FOX 46 Charlotte the stabbing occurred around 3:30 p.m. on a CATS bus along the 2100 block of East 7th Street in the Elizabeth area of Charlotte close to Novant Health.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a suspect at this time, with assistance from their K-9 Unit and Aviation Unit.

This suspect is described as a black man, about 5’7″ tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark, hooded jacket, beige pants, brown shoes and a black mask over his face.

The two injured were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

The outbound lanes of East 7th Street after Caswell Road and Pecan Avenue are closed due to heavy police activity.

Check back for updates on this developing breaking news situation.