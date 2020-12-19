Novant: Get flu shot now, avoid holiday travel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One of the first doctors at Novant Health to get the COVID-19 vaccine calls this a “light at the end of the tunnel.”

“It was incredible exciting,” said Dr. David Priest. “It was humbling and emotional for me as well.”

Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant, says around 6,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delivered Thursday, as expected. Fifty frontline medical providers, most at risk for COVID-19, were first in line to be vaccinated.

“Yesterday was an emotional time,” said Priest. “We saw Novant Health team members with tears in their eyes as they got the vaccine.”

Several hundred more are expected to get the shot over the weekend.

“I had the smallest amount of soreness in my arm that started a few hours after the vaccine was given,” said Priest. “Reminded me of the soreness from vaccines that I received in the past.”

That is normal and expected for the vaccines, which the FDA found to be safe and effective. Priest says he is troubled by misinformation spread online about the vaccine and the virus.

“The politicization of COVID information has driven a lot of this [skepticism of the vaccine] which is incredibly unfortunate,” said Priest. “And, frankly, tragic.”

“The vaccine is safe,” he stressed. “The clinical trials that were performed by Pfizer and Moderna did not have any significant serious safety events.”

Priest says Novant will continue its clinical trials to study what treatment options work best. Until the vaccine rolls out to everyone – a process that will take months – Priest urges people without COVID-19 symptoms to get the flu shot.

The end of December into January is typically when flu season starts to “ramp up,” he said, noting you can’t get the flu shot the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine.

He is also urging people to continue social distancing, washing hands, wearing masks, and not travel for the holidays.

That will cut down on cases and hospital visits, which will free up resources for patients who need it most.

“It would really be tragic I think for people to get COVID, or people to be hospitalized, or people certainly to die of COVID,” said Priest, “you know, within a few weeks of being able to get a vaccine that would have prevented it.”

