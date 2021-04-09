‘Nothing about this makes sense’: York County community mourns loss of 5 killed in mass shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More than 24 hours after a former NFL player killed five people, including two young children, there are still more questions than answers.

“There’s nothing about this that makes sense to any of us,” said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “And that’s why we’re working so hard to get more information.”

Phillip Adams has been identified as the shooter. He played in the NFL for several years after he was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers. He was living with his parents, not far from the scene of the deadly shooting.

“You don’t know what’s going on with someone’s head, what they’re thinking. It’s really sad,” said Allison Hope, who has lived near the Adams for several years.

Investigators have identified the victims as Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara, their two grandchildren, and James Lewis, an HVAC repair man who was working at the Lesslie’s home.

A second HVAC worker was also shot. He has been listed in critical condition.

“Dr. Lesslie was a pillar in this community with what he was able to give back to this community,” said Sheriff Tolson.

Tolson said he had been treated by Dr. Leslie in the past.

He also said that Dr. Lesslie worked often with law enforcement, providing them resources and space for testing sexual assault kits.

It’s not clear why Adams may have targeted the Leslies. Tolson said investigators are still trying to determine a motive.