‘Not through this yet’: Local doctors plead for caution as some patients contract COVID after vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Starting Wednesday, everyone ages 16 and up can register for a COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina, but one local doctor is sounding the alarm after seeing several patients who tested positive for the coronavirus soon after getting their first dose of the vaccine.

“Personally, I’ve had several patients who have come down with the infection,” said Dr. Ketan Amin with Novant Health. “They’re not just older persons, they can be any age and they all get sick.”

Amin warns that the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine doesn’t provide complete immunity.

“After the first dose, 10-14 days, you’re still only about 50% immune,” said Dr. Amin. “We’re not through this yet. I know there’s a welcoming sense of relief when you yet the vaccine, but it’s not quite over yet.”

Meanwhile finding a vaccine can be difficult as more and more people become eligible.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Mecklenburg County Health Officials said Tuesday that all appointments at the Bojangles’ Coliseum through April 12 are full.

A technology expert in Texas hopes his site can help people find a vaccine.

“I saw people really frustrated in trying to find a vaccine,” said Syed Ahmad, who created FindVaccineNow.Com which is a global database of more than 30,000 vaccination sites. “I just thought maybe I could do something simpler to help people find that.”