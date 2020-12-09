Northern Lights set to thrill US skywatchers

Skywatchers in some northern parts of the U.S. are set to enjoy the aurora borealis, or Northern Lights, this week.
Caused by a geomagnetic storm that is the result of a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), or solar flare, the Northern Lights could be visible across a number of northerly states.
The Northern Lights occur when solar wind hits Earth’s magnetic field.
“When the charged particles from the sun strike atoms and molecules in Earth’s atmosphere, they excite those atoms, causing them to light up,” explains EarthSky.
“Geomagnetic Storm Watches are in effect from December 9th – 11th, 2020 due to anticipated CME effects,” said NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center in a statement. The solar flare occurred on Dec. 7, it added.
For more information on this story, please click here.
Latest headlines from FOX 46
- Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’
- Report: Panthers COVID-19 issues may be tied to team gathering during bye week
- FTC and dozens of states including NC sue to break up Facebook
- YouTube to remove content that alleges widespread voter fraud in 2020 election
- Black bikers see racism in Myrtle Beach, SC, traffic plan