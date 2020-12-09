Northern Lights set to thrill US skywatchers

The Aurora Borealis appears in the sky on January 8, 2017 near Fairbanks, Alaska. The lights are a result of the interaction between solar wind and the earth’s magnetosphere. (Photo: Lance King/Getty Images)

Aurora borealis caused by geomagnetic storm that results from solar flare

Skywatchers in some northern parts of the U.S. are set to enjoy the aurora borealis, or Northern Lights, this week.

Caused by a geomagnetic storm that is the result of a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), or solar flare, the Northern Lights could be visible across a number of northerly states.

The Northern Lights occur when solar wind hits Earth’s magnetic field.

“When the charged particles from the sun strike atoms and molecules in Earth’s atmosphere, they excite those atoms, causing them to light up,” explains EarthSky.

So there is a lot of buzz about potential #SolarStorm heading our way. The SWPC issued a G3 Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Thursday, Dec 10th. Yellow line on the map shows the furthest southward potential for the #NorthernLights could be observed.https://t.co/peTr0Sbefw#OHwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/4RMWXcZYTB — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 9, 2020

“Geomagnetic Storm Watches are in effect from December 9th – 11th, 2020 due to anticipated CME effects,” said NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center in a statement. The solar flare occurred on Dec. 7, it added.

