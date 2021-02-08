North Carolina’s home basketball game with Miami postponed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCT)– The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday the Miami at North Carolina men’s basketball game has been postponed.
The game was originally scheduled to be played Monday at 7 p.m. The postponement follows a meeting of personnel from both schools, who mutually concluded the game could not move forward today.
The decision comes two days after a number of UNC students celebrated their win over Duke on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.
Stadium reporter Jeff Goodman reported that the reason the game was delayed was due to two UNC players seen partying without masks.