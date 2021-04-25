North Carolina woman charged with murder after stabbing daughter, deputies say

Penny Short Hartle (Hendersonville Sheriff’s Office)

HENDERSONVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Hendersonville woman has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her 5-year-old daughter Sunday morning, the Hendersonville County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to 265 Fiesta Lane in the Fruitland Community around 8:43 a.m. Sunday morning in reference to a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a 5-year-old female dead on the scene.

Deputies arrested 50-year-old Penny Short Hartle, of Hendersonville, and charged her with second-degree murder. Hartle is the victim’s mother.

Hartle is being held without bond and will appear in court on Monday, April 26.

