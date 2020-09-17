North Carolina woman, 2-year-old child missing since Sept. 4

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman and her 2-year-old son have not been seen for about two weeks, according to High Point police.
At about 8:53 p.m. Sept. 11, police were told of a missing and possibly endangered mother and child in High Point.
Officers say 21-year-old Carolina Lopez Hernandez, of High Point, and her son, 2-year-old Diego Brunson, of High Point, were last seen together on Sept. 4.
The two have not been seen since then and have had no contact with family or friends.
Police say Hernandez may be driving a red, four-door 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier with N.C. plates HJJ-8184.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Yokeley at (336) 887-7860 or Crime Stoppers either by phone at (336) 889-4000 or by the P3 mobile app.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!
- Showers from Sally pull away while cool weather moves in
- Biden blasts Trump’s ‘criminal’ virus response at town hall
- Global coronavirus cases top 30 million
- Biden campaign kicks off virtual bus tour in North Carolina
- One seriously injured in early morning house fire in east Charlotte