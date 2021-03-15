North Carolina trooper passes away after 6-week battle with COVID-19

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina State Highway Patrolman battling COVID-19 has died, the agency said Monday night.

Trooper Brent Montgomery was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Feb. 1. His wife, Heather Montgomery, said he spent the first week at home, but his health quickly deteriorated.

“His oxygen was dropping,” she said. “That’s when I decided to take him to the hospital.”

Montgomery said she had been talking to transplant teams to see if her husband would be a candidate for a lung transplant. They were denied a transplant by a hospital in Pittsburgh.

The Henderson community held a fundraiser for the trooper and his family last week.

The NCSHP described Brent Montgomery as a “friend, brother and dedicated public servant.

“Brent was a true warrior who fought a courageous battle against COVID-19 with the love and support of his wife Heather, and their three children; Jabe, Collin and Emma,” a post said. “The overwhelming support of the Montgomery family by the Patrol, the people of Vance County and strangers from all over the country is a true reflection of Brett’s dedication to serving and protecting those in need.”

Arrangements for a celebration of life have not yet been finalized.

