North Carolina to stay in Phase 2 for at least 3 more weeks, Gov. Cooper says

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that when the current executive order expires on Friday, July 17, North Carolina will continue to stay paused in Safer at Home Phase 2 for three weeks.

“Our virus trends are not spiking like some other states. We have hospital capacity and our percent positive is still high but it’s steady. However, our numbers are still troubling and they could jump higher in the blink of an eye,” Cooper said.

CORONAVIRUS IN NC: NUMBER OF CASES PASSES 89,000; RECORD HIGHS IN DAILY DEATHS, HOSPITALIZATIONS REPORTED

Gov. Cooper said easing restrictions now to allow more high-transmission activities could cause a spike that would threaten the ability to open schools in the state.

“The most important opening is that of our classroom doors,” he said on Tuesday. “We want to be done with this pandemic, but it’s not done with us. We’ll continue toward the school year and work together with everyone’s safety in mind. The easiest and most effective way we can ensure our children go to school in August and ease economic restrictions: wear a mask.”

CDC Director Robert Redfield said Monday that if everyone could wear a face covering over the next six weeks, we could drive this virus into the ground.

“Let’s do that for our children, if nothing else,” Cooper said.

On Tuesday, Gov. Cooper announced that North Carolina schools will open for both in-person and remote learning with key safety precautions to protect the health of students, teachers, staff and families. This is the Plan B that the state asked schools to prepare.

GOV. COOPER: NORTH CAROLINA SCHOOLS WILL REOPEN THIS FALL WITH IN-PERSON AND REMOTE LEARNING

“It’s a measured approach that will allow children to attend but provide important safety protocols like fewer children in the classroom, social distancing, face coverings, cleaning, and more,” Cooper said.

As a part of this plan, North Carolina wants local school districts to provide a remote learning option for any child who chooses it. In addition, school districts will have the option of Plan C – all remote learning – if that’s best for them. For more information, please click here.

