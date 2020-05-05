North Carolina to enter Phase 1 of easing restrictions Friday

WATCH GOVERNOR COOPER’S NEWS CONFERENCE

NC Governor Roy Cooper is saying the state will enter phase one of reopening this Friday, May 8.

The Governor stated that despite reopening in some ways, North Carolinians should continue social distancing and state officials are continuing to monitor the numbers of cases as residents become more active.

“Phase 1 is designed to be a limited easing of restrictions that can give people safe opportunities to socialize and boost parts of our economy while keeping safety restrictions in place. And we can only boost our economy when people have confidence in their safety,” Cooper said.

The order is set to expire on May 22, but state health officials say Phase 1 could be extended longer than two weeks if the data indicates that they should.

While your favorite shop might re-open, you will likely notice some changes.

“Our malls can open, and all other retailers can start operating,” County Manager Dena Diorio said.

The same restrictions you see now in essential stores will likely spread to those that open up this weekend, and you may also see more people in masks as some stores are making it a requirement.

“The state is going to recommend that anyone coming out of their house have a face covering,” Meckleburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

You still won’t be able to get a haircut or get a massage and you can’t dine-in at a restaurant. That won’t come for two to three more weeks, provided the COVID-19 numbers stay level or keep going down.

Dr. Mandy Cohen with the State Department of Health and Human Serivces says we are headed in the right direction, but the phases remain contingent on data.