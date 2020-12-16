North Carolina teen killed in drive-by shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police Tuesday identified a teenager who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday evening.

The incident was reported just before 6:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Amanda Circle, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Jimel “Mister” Jones in a photo from Fayetteville police

“A dark-colored sedan with spoke-style rims stopped in the roadway in front of the residence where the group of subjects was hanging out,” police said in a news release.

Multiple shots were fired from the car towards the residence.

Jimel “Mister” Jones, 17, was hit by gunfire. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said.

The suspects fled in the car toward Raintree Drive before officers arrived.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to call or text Detective J. Arnold at (910) 824-9539. Anonymous tips can be called in through Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

