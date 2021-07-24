North Carolina swimmer advances to semifinals in Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (WNCN)– A teenager from Cary will advance to the semifinals in the 100M Butterfly at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Claire Curzan came in 10th overall for the Women’s 100m butterfly, which qualifies her for the semifinals. The top 16 athletes progress to the next round.

The 17-year-old swam in Heat 3 with a 57.49 time on Saturday.

Curzan is a senior Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh. She was born and raised in Cary and trains at Triangle Aquatic Club.

Cardinal Gibbons High School will be hosting a watch party at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Gibbons Stadium Field.

