North Carolina sues ‘Pharma Bro’ over pill price hike, lawsuit aims to refund patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– A judge has ruled North Carolina’s lawsuit against the so-called “Pharma Bro” can go forward.

The Federal Trade Commission and more than a half dozen state attorneys general are suing the notorious pharmaceutical exec Martin Shkreli. The lawsuit accuses Shkreli and his company, Vyera Pharma, of wildly inflating the price of the life-saving drug Daraprim by more than 4000 percent.

“Thanks to this order, my office can continue our efforts to aggressively enforce our laws to stop drug makers who try to illegally hike drug prices at the expense of people’s health,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. “As health care disparity splashes across every front page amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we have daily reminders of the need to provide people with access to affordable, life-saving medication in a fair market.”

Daraprim is the only Food and Drug Administration-approved drug for the treatment of toxoplasmosis, a potentially deadly parasitic disease for people with compromised immune systems. The drug was “cheap and accessible for decades” before Vyera purchased it in 2015. Overnight, Shkreli raised the price from $13 a pill to $750 a pill, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit asks the court to ban Shrekli, who is serving a seven year prison sentence for securities fraud, and his business partner from the pharmaceutical industry for life. The attorneys general of New York, California, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia are also suing.

“We’re going to go to trial,” said Stein. “Our ambition is to make this drug company pay for its illegal behavior and reimburse the consumers who are affected.”



Shkreli was convicted of fraud in 2017.

Read more about the lawsuit here: https://ncdoj.gov/ag-stein-court-rejects-pharma-bro-efforts-to-dismiss-case/