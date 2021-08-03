North Carolina seeing an increase in people receiving first vaccine dose

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The threat of the Delta variant of COVID-19 is behind a huge increase in people getting vaccinated in North Carolina, according to health officials.

Last week, more than 74,000 people got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s a 76% increase from just two weeks prior. At StarMed’s testing and vaccination site off of Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte, CEO Mike Estramonte says he’s seen longer lines lately.

“We’re definitely seeing a lot more stories of people coming in and saying ‘you know what I should have gotten the vaccine before. I’m getting it now,’” Estramonte said.

Lines for testing have quadrupled in recent weeks. At the time, Estramonte says, they’re testing more people than they were during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

Starting Wednesday, anyone getting a shot will also get a $100 gift card.

“There are a lot more incentives out there right now, naturally, to get it. But I think it’s more the concern because Delta is significantly more contagious,” said Estramonte.

Kenneth Prather of Charlotte received his second dose of the vaccine Tuesday afternoon. He spent three months in the hospital battling COVID-19.

During much of his stay, he wasn’t conscious.

“That was the bad part being in critical condition and not knowing you’re in critical condition, not even knowing you’re in the hospital,” Prather said.

He’s still under Doctor’s care, but thankfully out of the hospital.

Prather still needs an oxygen tank, though he’s hopeful he’ll be able to get off of it soon.

“I wish I had had (a vaccine) before I got COVID,” said Prather. “But now I got it and thank the lord I’m healing.”