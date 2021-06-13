North Carolina security guard dies after shooting and robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville security guard died Sunday more than a week after he was shot on the job at a hotel that was undergoing renovations, his family said.

Jerry Smothers, 63, was shot on the job at the Clarion Hotel on Cedar Creek Road just before 11 p.m. last Saturday.

Police say Smothers was shot in the back of the head and robbed of his pickup truck and wallet while working a night shift.

The hotel is closed for renovations, but Smothers was there to guard the building and construction equipment inside.

Smothers was found face down on the ground and unconscious by another security guard and he was later taken to the hospital.

Police said Smothers was in critical condition immediately following the shooting.

His sister, Mary Jo Hinton, said Smothers was taken off life support on Sunday and died.

“We are just devastated — we need to find out who did this and why they did it,” Hinton said. “Not only that, it needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”