North Carolina school system closes after ransonware attack

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school system is closed to its students after officials discovered a ransomware attack.

Haywood County Schools is closed for the rest of the week following an announcement on Wednesday, the Asheville Citizen Times reported Thursday. The system says there will be optional workdays for staff.

School staff discovered the attack on Monday and classes were canceled for the next three days. According to the school system, a third-party attacker asked for ransom in exchange for stopping the attack. System officials said the attack is requiring the school system to rebuild its entire network and technology services.

“We are confident that we will have some Internet restored tomorrow,” Haywood superintendent Bill Nolte said in a news release on Wednesday. “However, it is unlikely it will be viable at all locations until sometime next week. … We are using extreme caution because we want to avoid any setbacks when we restart instruction and reopen our technology resources.”

The district took services offline to contain the incident and contacted the N.C. Department of Public Safety.