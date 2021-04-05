North Carolina police recover body of teen who drowned in lake

by: The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Deputies have recovered the body of a teenager who drowned in a North Carolina lake, a sheriff’s office said.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday to a possible drowning at Falls Lake Reservoir in north Raleigh, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. Deputies found the 19-year-old’s body four hours later.

The teenager’s name was not released because family members hadn’t been notified. Witnesses told deputies they were swimming near a rocky area of the lake when the teenager called for help and then suddenly went under water. A news release says a friend tried to rescue him.

The 12,000-acre Falls Lake Reservoir covers portions of Durham, Granville and Wake counties and is a primary drinking-water source for Wake County. In 2020, at least three children under the age of 18 drowned while swimming at Falls Lake, according to news sources, including a 17-year-old high school student who drowned in the same area of the lake.

