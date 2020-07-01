North Carolina officials urge caution at any 4th of July celebrations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Fourth of July fireworks shows have been cancelled and others that have not, but beyond COVID-19, the North Carolina Department of Insurance has issued more concerns for the weekend celebrations.

When it comes to the upcoming holiday, the question remains on whether to have a show in line with tradition of large crows and pyrotechnics lighting up the sky.

“I think it’s important for people to get together because we’re already isolated and making people afraid of people is not a good idea,” Amy Welch said.

While some agree that folks should be able to celebrate, there are mixed feelings on how. The North Carolina Department of Insurance is now urging residents to attend public shows.

The department is hopeful cancelled shows don’t result in an uptick in home celebrations, especially since nearly 200 people a day go to emergency rooms in the weeks before and after Fourth of July because of fireworks related injuries. But big shows could means big crowds

“We’re probably going to stay home because we don’t like big crowds. I think everybody should just stay at home. I just don’t think they should have the show” Tracy Fewell said.

Other residents say it’s best families enjoy virtually and skip the shows all together. Fewell says she worries that people won’t social distance and wear masks like they should, opening the door for another spike in cases.

“Just going to the store I see people don’t follow the guidelines so having a show they’re definitely not going to,” Fewell said.

Tuesday the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services tweeted in anticipation of the holiday, saying wear your face covering, avoid large crowds and wash your hands often.

While some disagree on actually going out to see a show, many come together over the warnings issued by the North Carolina State Fire Marshal that having a fireworks show at home isn’t a good idea.

“People making their own fireworks, when I look around and see people and I’m like no these people should not be making their own fireworks. I think you should be practicing safety wherever you are,” Welch said.

