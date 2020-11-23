North Carolina man wins $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. — David Harvey, of Youngsville, used Online Play to buy a Cash 5 ticket and won Wednesday’s $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Harvey claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,754.

Friday’s Cash 5 jackpot is $110,000.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

The other games are Powerball, Mega Millions and Lucky For Life.

Latest headlines from FOX 46